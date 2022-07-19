Naples Community Advisory Board calls for public hearing on beach smoking ban

NAPLES, Fla — The Naples Community Services Advisory Board is recommending that city council hold a public hearing on a potential beach smoking ban after Collier County called for the same thing just last week.

So far, Collier County and Naples have been the only governing bodies in Southwest Florida to discuss a potential ban.

It was originally considered by Naples City Council back in 2001, but those plans didn't come to fruition.

Fast forward twenty-one years later, and a ban is back on the table.

Community Services Advisory Board members Anne Foster and Kathy Swingley, who were the only two members in attendance Tuesday, said that they were in favor of the ban.

“How miserable is it to be sitting in your chair watching kids and grandkids play, and all of a sudden a big puff of smoke blows into your face and you’re trying to be environmentally friendly and have a good time? I am a big advocate that we should not allow it at all," says Swingley.

“I’m thinking there’s going to be some concerns, as we expected to be, so I’m thinking…should we have designated smoking areas in certain parks?" adds Foster.

Foster said that she would recommend that city council hold a public hearing on the issue next month, much like the Collier County Board of Commissioners voted to do in a meeting last week when they discussed the issue themselves.

That hearing isn't set to take place until late October or early November.