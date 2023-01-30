Naples closes off 4th Street

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Naples has closed off 4th Street south from 11th Avenue to Broad Avenue. The city is performing an emergency repair on the reclaimed water main.

The road closure will be in effect until the repair is completed which is expected to be completed at the end of the week. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware of construction in and around the zone.

The water main shutdown will impact residents who are connected to the reclaimed water system. Below is a map of the areas affected.