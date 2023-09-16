NAPLES | Clam Pass Beach sees nearly 200 volunteers on International Coastal Cleanup Day

NAPLES, Fla. — Southwest Florida is home to many beautiful beaches, and locals are making sure it stays that way. During the 38th annual International Coastal Cleanup, more than 180 people signed up to volunteer at Clam Pass Beach where they picked up debris and trash.

Naples local Markus Downey said, “[with] Florida being right by the beach, we have to really take care of that."

Clam Pass Beach was one of 19 locations in Collier County where volunteers could join a cleanup, hosted by Keep Collier Beautiful. Mike Sipos led the volunteers at this location.

“It’s like the stop and smell the roses approach. Normally, you’d walk past something, but now when you’re searching for debris, it gives you a reason to look deeper into the bushes," he said.

Sipos said depending on where volunteers look, they will find different types of debris. Near a fishing pier, it's possible they'll find fishing line. Most of the time, he said, people find plastic, paper, cans and other items people leave in the sand.

Downey, for example, found an old beach toy and a floss pick.

He added, “It’s great to see people have been doing this for such a long time. It just shows that people care about the community they live in.”

Local companies also volunteered in the event including Hilton Naples and the Naples Zoo.

Jenna Marie has lived in Naples all her life and works in management at the Hilton Naples.

She said, “It means the community is very involved in the city. They just love to clean... and to help and come together, which is very important.”

Both Lee and Charlotte counties held similar events for International Coastal Cleanup Day.