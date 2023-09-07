Naples City Council approved spending FDLE grant on cyber security improvements

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement awarded the city of Naples a grant of $828,000 for their city’s cyber security expansion project.

The money will allow the city to purchase, replace and install outdated IT equipment which they say will improve digital security and expand their digital storage.

In August 2019, the city of Naples lost $700,000 in a cyber phishing attack. The stolen money came out of a construction project on 8th Street south.

The city manager at the time Charles Chapman said they were going to make improvements on their cyber security.

Four years after the cyber attack, the city council voted at 8:30a.m. on September 7 and approved the FDLE grant money use on cyber security improvements.

