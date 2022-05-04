Naples City Council set to vote on new police contract

NAPLES, Fla. — After months of back-and-forth, the leaders in Naples will vote on a new contract for the city’s police force.

This will be a three-year contract running thru September 2024. The current deal expired this past September so there’s some incentive to get this new deal done.

Each year of that new contract would see a salary increase for policemen. Within the first year, there will be a pay raise of about 13%. In year two, a 6% raise and in year three close to a 7% raise.

There are also educational incentives for those sergeants who decide to get their bachelor’s degree or master’s degree. Sergeants who have a bachelor’s will get a $38.46 biweekly incentive payment and for those with a master’s it will be $76.92.

Some of those already on the force have been frustrated that it’s taken this long to work out a new deal. Officer Jesse Granese— a Naples police officer— told Fox 4 that all of the delays are disheartening.

“Even though the city has not necessarily negotiated in good fate, our officers continue to do their best and give 110% to the residents,” he says.

Granese also said he is confident a new contract will happen this week. And Mayor Teresa Heitmann has previously said she is committed to big raises for the police.

This morning’s meeting gets underway at 8:30. Stay with Fox 4 on-air and here online as updates come in from this morning's meeting.