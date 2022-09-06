Naples City Council plans to move forward with smoke ban on beaches

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Naples City Council is moving closer to a smoking ban at public beaches and parks. In July the state gave local governments like Naples the authority to ban smoking.

Council Members supported creating a draft ordinance to be presented on October 3rd then a second reading and launching a public education campaign before the season starts.

“So we can be back to you with an ordinance for the first reading on October 3rd. what the second reading the following month, launching a public education campaign in anticipation of the approval before a season starts,” Council Member said.

As they work through the potential ban, city leaders plan on alerting hotels on beaches, working on messaging and signage, and informing the county as well.

The council will review the ordinance next month.