Naples City Council considering public hearing on possible beach smoking ban

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council is expected to call for a public hearing about a possible smoking ban along the city's public beaches.

The City of Naples is one of the few places in Southwest Florida openly considering a possible ban. Six weeks ago, a state law went into effect that gives local governments across Florida the right to ban smoking on their public parks and beaches.

Naples has a history of looking into smoking bans on beaches - first considering a ban as far back as 2001.

Now, the City wants to have a public hearing to get opinions about a potential ban after the Community Services Advisory Board recommended one back in July.

It's a meeting that Naples residents Joe and Sandrea Davis say they'd like to attend.

“We need to know what principles we should support. And apparently, if we don’t discuss this with our elected representatives, they’re not going to know what to represent," says Joe.

Joe and Sandrea didn't seem to be on board with the idea of a ban when asked about it, even though they aren't smokers themselves.

“I don’t think it’s a big problem along the gulf area here in Naples. If there is, I’m not familiar with it, and I haven’t experienced it.”

At this time, there's no word from City Council on a possible public hearing, but we will update this article as soon as we know more.