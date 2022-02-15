Naples City Council looks to free up more parking spots

NAPLES, Fla. — A new Naples City Council will be sworn in Wednesday, and one of their biggest challenges will be managing the growth of the city.

That includes addressing its lack of parking.

More people coming to town means more cars on the road. And one of the new city council’s first tasks will be trying to make sure parking is available for tourists and residents alike.

At Wednesday’s meeting, council members will look at changing parking ordinances to try to free up more spaces in the city. The changes would put stricter rules on making sure businesses have the proper amount of parking spots required by law.

People in downtown Naples that we spoke to say it’s about time.

“Yesterday we tried the parking garage, and that was full. Today we’ve managed to get into the garage just around the corner,” said Gail Moscicki as she prepared for lunch on Fifth Avenue South with her husband, Steven. “And this is only the afternoon. Come the evening, it’s a nightmare. Parking’s crazy.”

Currently, businesses and properties are required to have a certain amount of spaces by law. However, they can reduce that number by applying for a “parking needs analysis” study.

The city council is looking at making those studies more rigorous and limiting the amount of parking spaces a business can eliminate. The new rules also would not allow businesses to reduce parking because of a valet service.

“The proposed amendments to the Code would limit the amount that new development can reduce their parking requirement through valet and/or a parking needs analysis, which should result in the provision of more parking,” the city’s Planning Advisory Board said in a statement.

People in downtown Naples on Tuesday said the roads seem busier than ever this year, and more parking is needed.

“There’s definitely been a lot more traffic this year,” said part-time resident Mary Beth Booth. “We have come down here at dinner time and it’s rough trying to find a spot.”

Added her husband, Ned Booth: “You have to come early and pick your spots, for sure. Other than that, (parking is hard to find)”