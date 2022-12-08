Naples City Council begin talks on bringing back beloved Naples Pier

NAPLES, Fla. — Plans for the renovation and renewal of a Naples landmark is getting underway.

The Naples Pier was on the agenda for the Naples City Council. A structure that was significantly damaged from Hurricane Ian. It’s the first step in a process that is going to take some time.

"It's a well known landmark for the City of Naples, period,” said Kathleen Buffington, who lives in Naples.

A well known landmark on the shores of Naples Beach- the one and only Naples Pier.

“This is just a staple," said Buffington. "We need this pier. Everybody looks forward to coming here when they vacation. You know, where do you go? You go to the pier!”

A staple where plenty gathered to see the night's sunset. And yet, just blocks away, another meeting of a different kind to talk about the pier's future.

“I see an opportunity for a more resilient pier, a more functional pier, and I see probably more importantly than those two things- an opportunity to pull this community together,” said Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager.

Naples City Council starting the discussion on the pier's recovery. Council members were presented with a video offering potential renderings of what a reconstruction of the pier could look like.

With this rendering, improvements would be made to the pier's structure. There are also hopes to raise the pier's height, as well as the gazebo, and extending seating areas. But the council made one thing clear- there will be many more discussions in the future.

“We'll take it from here and then we'll be back to you, we'll be back to the public too to have a better understanding of what this thing is going to look like and how it's going to take shape,” said Boodheshwar.

The city says it's waiting on two permits, which are expected by January 2023. There will be several workshops to finalize the design and then bids will be offered to contractors for the work.

In the meantime, these beachgoers will continue gathering for sunsets like these.

“It gathers and that's so important," said Buffington. "I meet people from all over the world here, it's so fun. All over the world they all come here.”