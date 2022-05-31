Naples children’s museum names new staff

NAPLES, Fla. — The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples named a new Chief Operations and Education Officer and Chief Advancement Officer.

Bonnie Thayer brings 16 years of experience to her position as Chief Operations and Education Officer. Not only did she work in a museum, but she was a music teacher at many Collier County public schools.

Linda Richarson Bright is adding to her role in philanthropy to also overseeing the museum’s marketing teams.

According to a press release, Richardson Bright will lead the museum’s growth efforts and Thayer will be working toward expanding the museum’s educational footprint throughout Southwest Florida.

CEO Jonathan Foerster said he’s glad to have them on the museum’s team.

“As we enter our second decade of operations, CMON needs the creativity, insights, and skill Bonnie and Laura bring to their new roles,” Foerster said.