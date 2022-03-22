Naples boy arrested for hundreds of child pornography images

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy after hundreds of child pornography images from infants to 12 -year-olds were found on his phone.

According to the CCSO, detectives began the investigation after they received a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in regards to the 17-year-old having multiple files of child pornography images over a messenger app called Kik.

The investigation led detectives to a home in Naples on Hardee Street. According to the report, when detectives searched through the home they found electronic devices that revealed more than 300 files of young infants to 12-year-old victim children engaging in sex acts with other adults and other children.

The detectives found the boy was involved in several conversations on social media apps for child exploitation; there were also files sent out from the boy of child pornography on the social media platforms.

