NAPLES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the conversation surrounding nationwide gun violence continued to be shared across Southwest Florida.

On Monday, Fox 4 reported it was a topic of discussion at the Fort Myers City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, Geoff Hoffman, the co-CEO of Hoffman Family of Companies, a major Southwest Florida business, said they are cutting ties with businesses they say sell semi-automatic and automatic weapons, or high-capacity magazines.

“We wanted our position to be known that we are firmly against gun violence,” said Hoffman.

That position from Hoffman was made public on his company's social media platforms.

In the statement from Hoffman it says:

“Our companies will not be servicing any retailer, distributor, or manufacturer of any semi-automatic or fully-automatic weaponry, or any of their components or related products, to the American people.”

On Tuesday, I asked Hoffman if he could tell me which businesses have been cut off since the announcement.

"I can tell you we have had some difficult conversations and that it's going to have an impact. But it needs to," said Hoffman.

Florida state representative Anthony Sabatini, who has pushed for lesser restrictions when it comes to concealed carry permits, did provide a comment to Fox 4 in response to Hoffman's announcement.

“...ceasing business with organizations that support our second amendment rights is not the correct approach to solving the real issues.”

Hoffman, who said he usually leans toward conservative viewpoints said his stance on gun control is non-negotiable, adding that his company is also stopping any political donations to parties that don't support his efforts.

"For me to support any political leader, this is a hot button topic for me that I really have zero tolerance for," said Hoffman.

Hoffman said the goal is not to eliminate guns, but to make sure they do not end up in the wrong hands.