Naples-based company brokers deal to distribute national coffee brands

NAPLES, Fla. — A Southwest Florida company has entered into a deal to help expand the reach of several Latin coffee brands into stores across Florida.

The Hoffman Family of Companies, based in Naples, announced Friday a deal with The J.M. Smucker Company, owners of Rowland Coffee Roasters.

Rowland oversees heritage coffee brands Cafe Bustelo and Pilon, among other names in its portfolio. The business roots date back to 1865 and was purchased by Smucker in 2011.

The deal allows Hoffman to "exclusively service ... Rowland['s] more than 1,400 current direct store delivery clients" for at least the next 10 years, with an eye toward expanding its reach to more retail outlets.

A company statement says the deal has a particular focus on the roasters' whole-bean coffee offerings.

Rowland employees will be transitioned to Hoffman as part of the deal.