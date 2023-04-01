Naples annual Home Base event honors Florida Veterans

NAPLES, Fla. — The Kensington Golf and Country Club in Naples hosted the 12th Annual Home Base Golf at Family Day event on Saturday to honor Florida Veterans and their families.

Home Base Florida is a local non-profit founded by the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital dedicated to supporting Veterans and military families.

Home Base is one of the first and largest non-profits in the country dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war through clinical care, wellness, education and research — all at no cost to our Veterans and Families.

Home Base Florida opened in 2014.

The Kensington community has donated more than $1 million to Home Base over the last 12 years.

Saturday's event included lunch, a golf tournament and family activites such as tennis, pickleball, swimming, bocce ball and kid-friendly games, followed by an awards reception and dinner.