Naples annual Christmas Parade

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples will host the annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:00 p.m.

The parade will have floats, fire engines, school groups, and bands.

It starts traveling north on 3rd Street South from Broad Avenue and travels east on 5th Avenue South and then south on 8th Street.

It is free to the public so parking and space for seating go quickly.

Free parking is available at the two downtown parking garages as well as nearby side streets.