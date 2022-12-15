Naples and Collier County urge residents to get Hurricane Ian debris curbside

NAPLES, Fla. — Post-Ian debris removal has been at the forefront across Southwest Florida.

Now that the majority of debris has been removed, Naples is getting ready to transition back to regular trash collection making Thursday, December 15, the last day to set out storm-related debris.

It’s taken a lot of manpower to clear cities of debris and in Naples that was no exception. Since Ian, Naples ramped up debris removal. They’ve had about 25 work crews in trucks picking up debris daily.

According to the latest numbers Naples has picked up a total of 1.3 million cubic yards of trash which adds up to 25-thousand truckloads. North Naples and Rural Estates have seen the highest debris removal.

Naples work crews will continue to see some of that last debris get removed until Monday when Naples will resume regularly scheduled horticulture collections. For any storm-related debris questions, please contact the Utilities Department at (239) 213-4745.

