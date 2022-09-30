Naples Airport will resume normal operations after Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Airport will resume regular operations on Saturday, October 1.

Due to damage to the airfield and current restoration efforts, the airport and fixed base operator will operate from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until further notice.

The Prior Permission Required (PPR) program will also end on Saturday.

The airport is asking all customers to file their flight plans early so they can receive their Expected Departure Clearance Time.

Naples Airport Authority offices will reopen Monday, October 3.