Naples Airport Authority to review noise study findings with City Council

COLLIER CO., Fla. — What some Naples residents say is a noisy problem will be at the discussion table for City Council members this morning.

The Naples Airport Authority will be hosting a special meeting to give an update on a noise study done near Naples International Airport.

The study started this summer and its findings will be presented to City Council this morning. Findings that could change the way Naples Airport operates on a day-to-day basis.

City Council, along with the Airport Authority, will be reviewing those findings and decide what next-steps to take. This has been an issue for some we’ve spoken to living in the area, saying the loud noises of engines can be disrupting.

In the study, there are a number of suggestions made on how to reduce noise near and around the airport. Some of those suggestions include changing flight paths, creating curfews for aircraft and designating preferred outside-curfew runways, lessening the amount of hours for aviation fueling services, and changing the airport from public to private use.

This morning’s workshop will be open for public comment at the beginning, something the Airport Authority has taken into consideration while conducting its study. They have previously hosted public meetings on the subject.

It’s also important to note the last noise study done was 20 years ago.

This morning’s workshop will be starting at 8:30. You can count on Fox 4 to bring you updates as they happen both on-air and online.

You can this morning's agenda online right here.