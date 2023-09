COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an active death investigation near 12115 Tamiami Trail E.

According to CCSO, the call came in just before 2 p.m. when a passerby saw the body in the lake at Lely Resort, about 40 feet out in the water.

A dive team and investigators responded and are on scene.

This is an active investigation. No additional information has been released at this time, but Fox 4 will keep you updated.