NAPLES | A behind-the-scenes look as holiday toy drives begin in SWFL

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive is back serving the community for another year and began its box distribution on Wednesday.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, more than 400 Toys for Tots boxes will be delivered to participating locations.

Maria Ramos, Director of Volunteers and Senior Programs for Collier Toys for Tots, tells Fox 4 she has been helping bring holiday cheer to the Collier County community for over 20 years.

"As soon as I opened the doors I'm rewarded because we put everything together and just make the warehouse look full of toys," said Ramos. "Just knowing that we're going to help these children, it's every second, it's rewarding for me."

According to the latest US Census Report, 10.4% of Collier County falls below the poverty threshold. Making what the volunteers do all the more important.

Ramos says over the next couple of days, volunteers will deliver donation boxes to more than 160 locations around Collier County. With the hopes to brighten the more than 7,500 local children signed up for the toy drive.

Ramos notes, that although they are at the start of the season they are already collecting, sorting, and counting through the 2,500 donations they have received.

"Every toy will count, so we need these boxes to come back filled with toys so that we can make sure that these children have something as a tree for the Holidays," said Ramos.

