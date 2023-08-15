Naked man arrested for sexual assault after touching Collier County woman

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday around 4 a.m. a Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) was dispatched to a burglary in progress but arrived at a more disturbing scene.

CCSO says they were advised that an unknown male, who has been identified as Carlos Lozanos Lara was inside the caller's residence.

According to CCSO, the caller told them she woke up to Lara naked and masturbating by the side of the bed and attempting to grab the caller while motioning for her to stay quiet.

The victim said she saw her sliding back door open and said that Lara was able to shimmy the door in order to get it open.

According to the victim when CCSO arrived on the scene Lara ran from the dining room to the bathroom, where they attempted to conceal himself by jumping into the bathtub.

CCSO says while attempting to detain Lara he resisted by fighting, kicking, and even bitting the deputies.

Lara was arrested and is facing charges including Burglary, resisting an officer with violence, batter on a person 65 or older, and sexual assault.