Multiple units looking for missing Collier County man

Eduardo Ramirez's car was last seen in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Eduardo Ramirez's car was last seen in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

He was last seen on Thursday evening.

Multiple units, including aviation, mounted patrol and K9 are involved in the search.

Deputies say his family members are concerned about him.

Ramirez, 64, of Golden Gate Estates was last known to be traveling in a vehicle in the area of Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is heavily tattooed with two full sleeves on his arms, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored polo shirt.

Please contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.

