Multiple lane closures affect morning traffic due to three crashes in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple lane closures will affect morning traffic due to three crashes in Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says two southbound lanes of Livingston Road are closed at Carlton Lakes Boulevard., Valewood lanes east of I-75 are closed, and eastbound lanes of Davis Road are closed.

The Flordia Highway Patrol is saying the crash on Immokalee Road at Valewood Drive is deadly. According to CCSO the crash involved three vehicles.

CCSO is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.