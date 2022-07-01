Multiple cases of Meningococcal in SWFL

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There is now a total of five cases of Meningococcal in Southwest Florida.

According to the Florida Health Chart, Collier County has reported one case and Lee County has reported four cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Meningococcal Disease passes through saliva.

Symptoms include high fever, a stiff neck, nausea or vomiting, or a dark purple rash.

Fox 4 spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jeanette Cancel about what people can do if they think they have Meningococcal.

“Talk to your health care provider if you suspect that you have been exposed, so you can get vaccinated,” Cancel said. “And if you have symptoms of meningitis, go to the hospital so you can get care.”

Dr. Cancel says you should seek medical attention immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms.