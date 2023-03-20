Motorhome catches on fire and driver disappears after a hit-and-run on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A motorhome catches on fire, and the driver disappeared after a hit-and-run on I-75.

On Sunday the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash on I-75.

Later troopers located the hit-and-run vehicle which was a full-size motorhome south of I-75. The Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorhome failed to stop.

After the motorhome continued troopers deployed stop sticks which punctured all tires. The driver continued to drive on only the tire rims.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office intercepted the motorhome which caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway.

The vehicle collided with a fence and came to a stop on the shoulder.

Once stopped, the subject remained inside the motorhome. A short time later, the motorhome became engulfed in flames. The subject exited, fled into the Everglades and remains at large.

The motorhome flames were quickly extinguished by the on-scene fire department, and no other injuries were involved.