COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old Palm Coast man died after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail on I-75 in Collier County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling north on I-75 near Mile Marker 82, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

He approached a slower-moving vehicle and attempted to pass it, but lost control of his bike. The motorcyclist then collided with the guardrail.

He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.