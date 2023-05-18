Watch Now
Mosquito control in Collier County as district sees rise in larvae

Posted at 6:47 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:47:54-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Mosquito Control District will spray two areas of the county tonight, Thursday, May 18.

The district said it has seen a rise in mosquito larvae in Naples Park and Marco Shores. The spraying will begin after 8 p.m.

The district said in the Marco Shores area a rise has been seen specifically in salt marsh mosquitoes. To combat that, they are deploying a mist of VectoBac — a spray designed to reduce the number of mosquito larvae in standing water and storm debris still in Collier County.

