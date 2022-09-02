More than 220 acres of Mangroves to be restored and improved

MARCO ISLAND, FLA — Florida's largest mangrove restoration is underway near Marco Island.

220 acres off of county road 92 near Goodland are being restored. Public works say teams are working on 64 acres of dead mangroves and 159 acres of existing mangroves.

They say the goal is to connect mangroves from the north to the south of San Marco road. The water often becomes stagnant and dries up which leads to the mangroves dying.

The project started on Tuesday and will consist of crews installing culverts underneath the road.

Interim Director Justin Martin says it will improve the water supply flow to help them grow and sustain the life of the mangroves.

“Essentially providing that fresh supply of brackish water to the mangroves which will allow those mangroves and that location to survive and thrive,” Martin said.

Crews start construction on the drainage next week.

One lane will be closed and electronic signs will guide traffic in the area.

The entire project is expected to cost 1.7 million dollars and should be done by December 1st.