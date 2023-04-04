'Moms Demand Action' rally against gun violence in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — On Tuesday, people gathered outside the Collier County courthouse after Governor Ron Desantis signed Florida’s permitless carry bill into law.

Starting July 1, 2023, legal gun owners can carry concealed firearms without the currently required permit.

The latest move from the governor was met with local frustrations, from the grassroots movement, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

On Tuesday, members like Susan Cone told Fox 4, that she feels that the permitless carry law does not help eliminate the deadly shootings that have been seen across the country.

Specifically, some members said a lot of the frustration comes from the fact that Governor Desantis signed the law after last week's school shooting that left six people dead at a Christian school in Nashville.

Cone said the goal is not to eliminate guns.

“Our goal isn't to prevent people from owning guns our goal is to keep our families safe. Our goal is to reduce gun violence and our goal is to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns,” said Cone.

The rally outside the Collier County courthouse was one of many demonstrations from groups calling for stricter gun laws across the country.