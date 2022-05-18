Mississippi man wanted on murder charges found in Immokalee

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old Mississippi man, wanted on murder charges, was found by Collier County deputies after attempting to flee during a traffic stop in Immokalee Tuesday.

The murder suspect, identified as Thomas Brown, is waiting at a jail in Collier County until he returns to Pike County, Mississippi.

On March 18, Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted that Brown is wanted for questioning about a man who was shot in Mach. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said that the man was shot in the back twice and a three-year-old was shot in the foot. The man who was shot in the back later died.

“Our deputy’s proactive traffic stop, followed by our successful foot pursuit and safe apprehension and identification by jail staff have removed this violent criminal from our community and put him behind bars,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies said that Brown was behind the wheel of a gray Mitsubishi that ran a stop sign at Eustis Avenue and 5th Street around 4 PM on Tuesday. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, Brown continued to drive and a police chase was ensured.

According to CCSO, as Brown was speeding away from deputies, he hit a Lexus which caused his Mitsubishi vehicle to come to a stop on the grass. Brown then reportedly ran from deputies and was reaching into his waistband – which made deputies think he had a weapon. Deputies then drew their guns and ordered him to the ground. Brown reportedly pulled out a black revolver which he dropped on the ground. He was then taken into custody.

According to the report, Brown told deputies that he ran because he had a gun and marijuana on him and also did not have a driver’s license. The black gun Brown had in his pockets was said to be Taurus revolver that was loaded.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a traffic crash with property damage, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and possession of marijuana.

CCSO says that while Brown was in custody, he gave a false name to deputies and that after he was booked into the jail, deputies saw he had other warrants out for murder and attempted murder in Mississippi.

