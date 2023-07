NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for an 11-month-old girl out of Naples.

Faith Rivero Dios has been missing since May 31, 2023. She was last seen in the area of 5500 block of Johnquil Lane in Naples.

She may be in the company of 23-year-old Rosmery Dios Mons.

Faith has brown hair, brown eyes and is 1'10" tall.