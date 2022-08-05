Missing 17-year-old last seen in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A missing child alert has been sent out for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph.

Last seen in the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive in Naples on August 2, she is black with brown eyes and has black hair with blonde tips.

She stands at 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt that said “Ninjas floss better” on it with green shorts and black slippers.

Authorities say she could be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla with a red bumper.

If you have any information, contact the FDLE (1-888-356-4774) or Naples Police and Emergency Services Department (239-213-4844). You can also call 911 with any information.