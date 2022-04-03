MIPD: Investigate a hit-and-run crash & ask for your help

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Marco Island Police Department, officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash crash near Bald Eagle Drive and North Barfield Drive.

According to the report, the crash occurred Friday night and the suspect driver is said to be in a silver Nissan sedan with a missing front bumper.

MIPD asks you to contact Detective Kelley at 239-963-5182 if you may have seen the suspect or have any further information.