Middle school student faces felony charges in Collier County

Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday.

An investigation revealed they were responsible for a threat of violence made over social media.

The student is charged with a second-degree felony of written threats to kill/injure or conduct a mass shooting/act of terrorism.

The investigation determined that this was a non-credible threat.

CCSO says if you see something of concern please don’t spread it, report it.

Call 911 or the CCSO's non-emergency number at 239-252-9300.

