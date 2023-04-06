Miami residents face theft, fraud charges after stealing from Collier County resident

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Miami residents face dozens of charges following their arrests in connection with multiple thefts and credit card fraud in Collier County.

Collier County Deputies say Oscar Enrique Samamamd-Lujan and Rosa Gladys Grados-Salvador stole an elderly shopper’s wallet and then went on a shopping spree with her credit cards.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

The victim, in her 70s, said she was shopping in Aldi when she was approached by a woman wearing a face mask who asked for assistance.

After the encounter, the victim continued to shop and later began receiving fraud alerts from her bank.

She checked her purse and realized her wallet was missing.

Security footage showed while the victim was assisting the woman, a man wearing a face mask and carrying a towel approached her shopping cart.

He placed his arm with the towel over the victim’s purse for a few seconds. Then he left the store followed by the female suspect. The suspects then went shopping with the victim’s credit cards and spent more than $6,000.

After reviewing security footage, detectives noticed the male suspect had identifiable tattoos, and one of the woman's middle fingers appeared to be deformed.

Detectives found similarities with other theft cases and found Lujan’s tattoos and Salvador's finger were a match for the Aldi suspects.

On Monday CCSO detectives arrested Lujan and Salvador, along with two other people, on multiple charges of theft and credit fraud.

Lujan faces 31 counts of credit card fraud and theft.

Salvador is charged with 10 counts of credit card fraud and theft and is also charged with providing false information to law enforcement.

Detectives believe the pair are part of a larger group traveling across Florida and carrying out a variety of distraction theft ruses.