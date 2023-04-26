Miami man arrested in Collier on fraud and trespassing charges

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a Miami man on numerous charges including fraud and trespassing.

CCSO detectives said Fredrick Lamar Owens is a convicted felon with a criminal history with arrests including homicide, grand theft, shooting, and aggravated battery.

On Tuesday CCSO deputies responded to Wooten's Airboat Tours in Ochopee and found Owens sitting in the parking lot of a closed business refusing to leave.

Owens was found trespassing from the business the night before after an employee found him locked in an area of the closed business.

During a search deputies found multiple credit cards belonging to others in Owen's possession.

Deputies also found a Medicaid card, driver's license, 30 pieces of mail including credit card information, and medical bills belonging to other people.

Owens was charged with multiple counts of fraud and trespassing.