Men "Take A Stand" against domestic violence in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Collier County men “walk the walk” on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, during The Shelter for Abused Women & Children’s Take A Stand initiative.

Men canvassed various neighborhoods in Naples and Immokalee to distribute educational door hangers with information on domestic violence and The Shelter’s services.

On Tuesday, March 14, Collier County Commissioners will proclaim Gentle’men Against Domestic Violence Day (GADV).

GADV was formed in 2008 by a group of like-minded men as an initiative of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children. Since its formation, the mission of GADV is to support Shelter services, educate the community and create social change.

Take A Stand is being coordinated in partnership with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Naples Police Department, and the State Attorney’s Office. Teams will be made up of law enforcement, GADV members, Shelter staff and volunteers.