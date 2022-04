MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — City Manager Mike McNees announced the appointment of Mike Sheffield to the position of the city clerk.

Sheffield replaces Laura Litzan who retired on April 15, 2022.

He served as Assistant to the Collier County Manager for several years followed by eight years as the Director of the Collier County Communication and Customer Relations Division.

Most recently, he served as the Director of Community Relations for the Office of the Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court.