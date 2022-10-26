Marco Island waiving fees for Hurricane Ian damage repairs

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island will temporarily waive permit fees for any repairs related to Hurricane Ian.

City Council members unanimously voted to temporarily waive these fees through December 28, 2022, in residential and commercial districts.

The resolution authorizes the temporary waiver of building permit fees for applications to repair or replace the following items: roofs, screened enclosures, fencing, HVAC and electrical systems, swimming pool systems, solar collectors and marine structures, including boat docks.

The waiver does not apply to fees or surcharges that may be required by county, state or other entities.