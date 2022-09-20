Marco Island rental ordinance language undergoes review

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — City leaders met Monday night to read over a newly-passed vacation rental ordinance.

Voters approved the measure during the August primaries; the ordinance will soon require short-term rental property owners to register their residence with the city.

Owners will also have to follow a new list of regulations to address neighborhood concerns such as noise complaints and safety violations.

Shortly after the ordinance's passage, some residents and area leaders complained the ordinance was unenforceable.

City council members voted to send the language of the ordinance for review to potentially make changes in terms of what can legally be done to enforce the measure.

There will be one more review session, though a date has not been announced.