Marco Island police searching for suspect in grand theft scheme

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the man involved in a grand theft confidence scheme.

According to investigators, the suspect was involved in the grand theft of an elderly victim's jewelry in a Publix parking lot on South Barfield Drive.

The suspect reportedly posed as a religious minister in order to gain the victim's trust before taking the jewelry.

If you recognize the man or vehicle pictured above, or have any other information, you are asked to contact the Marco Island Police Department at 239-389-5050.