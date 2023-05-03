Marco Island Police rescue group off Kice Island

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) rescued a group of people on Kice Island on Sunday.

At approximately 8 a.m. the MIPD received a call about a group of people camping on Kice Island.

The group requested rescue because of inclement weather conditions causing rapidly rising water.

The Marine Emergency Response Team (MERT) along with the Marco Island Fire (MIF), Naples Greater Fire Rescue (NGFR), and the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) quickly responded to the call and transported the group to safety.