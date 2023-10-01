MARCO ISLAND | Police investigating burglaries that may be connected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department is investigating two burglaries that may be connected. Both incidents happened on Friday, September 29.

The first burglary took place at the Marco Island Yacht Club on Collier Blvd. Three suspects took electronic equipment from the restaurant in the club.

The second burglary was at the Island Country Club on Nassau Rd. Suspects entered an outbuilding on the golf course and took a small amount of food.

Detectives with MIPD are evaluating evidence that links the two incidents.

MIPD is asking the public to help identify the three suspects caught on surveillance footage during the Yacht Club burglary. They were seen in a white sedan that could possibly be a 2017-2023 Chevrolet Camaro.

If you have information or recognize the suspects, contact Detective Berndt at (239) 389-3940 or mberndt@cityofmarcoisland.com.