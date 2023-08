COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Boat Traffic is currently shut down in the area of Heights Court on Marco Island.

The Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) says a vehicle drove off a vacant lot and into Caxambas Bay.

MIPD says the vehicle is currently submerged in the water and police and emergency personnel are working to recover the vehicle.

The Caxambas Bridge is temporarily closed according to MIPD

MIPD says no injuries or fatalities have been reported.