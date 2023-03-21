COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department has suspended three of its own officers.

After an administrative review Sergeant Mark Haueter, Captain John Wallace, and Reserve Officer Ed d’Alesandro were disciplined after attempting to misinform the Department that Sergeant Haueter participated in a firearms qualifications exercise when he did not.

The discrepancy was discovered on February 24, as a result of the Department’s internal controls.

After an administrative inquiry and admission, all three officers agreed to accept disciplinary measures, including a 160-hour suspension without pay, a two-year last-chance agreement, and mandatory training.

Police Chief Tracy Frazzano acknowledged that the action of these three officers falls short of meeting the values of the Marco Island Police Department.

The Marco Island Police Department recognizes the importance of preserving trust within the department and will continue to have safeguard systems in place for checks and balances.