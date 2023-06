COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), they assisted with an investigation into damages sustained to a Sea Turtle nest.

The FWC says an overnight golf cart was taken from the Marriott property when the operator proceeded onto the beach and ran over a nest near Collier Boulevard.

The FWC says there appeared to be no damage to the eggs and the stakes around the nest are being reset.