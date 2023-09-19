Watch Now
MARCO ISLAND | Man arrested after stealing $5k in jewelry from victim's condo

Posted at 5:13 PM, Sep 19, 2023
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A Naples man was arrested after police say he broke into a Marco Island condominium and stole $5,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the Marco Island Police Department, 43-year-old Brandon Peeples broke into the condo on the 400 block of Tallwood Ave. on August 25. The resident told police someone had entered their home through a window.

Investigation later revealed that Peeples also committed grand theft auto in Lee County. He was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on August 26.

Evidence obtained by Marco Island detectives eventually linked Peeples to the jewelry theft. He was booked into the Collier County Jail on September 15 on two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

