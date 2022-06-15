Marco Island launches new app for city

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — “My Marco,” an app powered by Go Gov, will allow citizens to directly communicate with City Hall. Citizens will be able to request services and report issues with a touch of a button.

The app will also send alerts for upcoming events, boil water notices, hurricane updates and more.

It will also include instructions on different tasks like contacting city council or making an online payment.

According to the City of Marco Island, city staff will be responding to inquiries made through the app.

The app is free of charge and is available in the Apple App Sore or Google Play Store by searching “Marco Island” and looking for “My Marco.”