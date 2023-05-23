Marco Island home raided after investigation finds child pornography

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) and the Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Swat Team raided a house on Marco Island early Tuesday morning.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an investigation was launched into allegations of a Marco Island resident.

Ricardo Reyes-Arragon was accused of having possession and distributing child pornography.

The investigation resulted in Arragon's arrest and being taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Arragon has been charged with eight counts of possession of obscene child pornography, and two counts of transmitting child pornography.

MIPD says this investigation is ongoing.