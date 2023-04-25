Watch Now
Marco Island enforces water irrigation restrictions

Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 25, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Marco Island is imposing water irrigation restrictions starting now through August.

The restrictions reduce irrigation from three days a week to two days a week. The new order aims to enhance the city's potable water production capabilities given current drought conditions.

Water irrigation will now be allowed from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses will have water irrigation on Wednesday and Saturday and even-numbered addresses will be Thursday and Sunday.

